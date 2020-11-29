Big Island transpacific travelers must provide negative COVID test upon arrival through 2020

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Transpacific travelers to the Big Island will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival or face a 14-day quarantine, according to a Nov. 28 emergency rule from Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim.

Emergency Rule 13 will remain in effect through Dec. 31, and Mayor Kim says Gov. David Ige signed the rule on Nov. 27. Transpacific travelers that were waiting for their results under the previous rule were only required to quarantine until their negative results arrived.

The rule also allows Hawaii County to conduct post-arrival testing on 25% to 100% of travelers that have a negative test exception. Randomly-selected travelers must take a second COVID-19 test — paid for by Hawaii County — upon arriving on Hawaii Island at a County-designated facility near the airport.

Inter-island travel rules remain the same. Travelers moving between counties will only be required to quarantine until their negative result arrives.

Rule 13 incorporates the state-wide mask mandate, requiring all persons to wear face coverings over their face and mouth while in public.