HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island will start scaling back county-sponsored COVID testing on Feb. 27 due to the continued decrease in COVID cases and site users.

Officials said the changes will be in effect through March 31 but the additional changes after that have yet to be determined.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have used hard data to make tough decisions, and it has worked to the benefit of our community thus far,” said Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth.

The county will be refocusing their efforts on what they say are more pertinent issues like an economic resurgence.

Officials stated that if data changes down the road then adjustments will be made accordingly.

People are still urged to get tested or vaccinated to help keep themselves and others around them safe.

Weekly testing will continue to be available islandwide at these locations:

South Hilo Afook-Chinen Civic: Tuesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

South Kohala Waimea District Park Playcourt: Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Waimea District Park Playcourt: Saturday from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.

North Kohala Hisaoka Gym at Kamehameha Park: Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

North Kona Old Kona Airport Pavilion: Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

South Kona Yano Hall: Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Naalehu Community Center: Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pahoa Community Center: Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Testing sites conducted by private entities can also be found on the Big Island Count website.