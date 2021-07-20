Big Island to once again offer free COVID-19 testing to residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island residents will once again be able to get COVID-19 testing for free as County officials continue to see an uptick in cases.

Testing will occur on Tuesdays at the Kona Aquatic Community Center and on Wednesdays at the Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo.

Both locations will offer COVID-19 testing from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will run through the month of August.

“We’re excited to bring back our free community COVID-19 testing program,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “Since

the beginning of the pandemic, community testing has allowed us to gather invaluable data and catch many

cases that helped to significantly reduce community spread. Although testing is a great tool to fight against

COVID-19, there is no defense like a vaccination. We now know that the vast majority of individuals that are

getting extremely sick from the virus are those who haven’t been vaccinated, and we would like to ask that we all go out and encourage our loved ones to get vaccinated for the health of our community.”

For the most up-to-date information about COVID-19 testing in Hawaii county, click here.