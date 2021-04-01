Big Island to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents 16 and over

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island residents 16 years old and older will soon be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning Monday, April 5, those in Phase 2 of the Hawaii State Department of Health’s vaccination plan will be eligible.

Phase 2 includes the following groups:

16 years and older (Pfizer)

18 years and older (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson)

Phase 1A, 1B, and 1C will also continue to be vaccinated.

Click here to review the pre-vaccination checklist and visit Hawaii County’s COVID-19 website for the latest information.

Vaccine types will vary based on provider and location. See details below.

Bay Clinic, Inc.

Bay Clinic is now scheduling vaccinations for Phases 1A, 1B, 1C, and 2.

Call (808) 934-3278 or email covidteam@bayclinic.org to make an appointment.

CVS/Longs Drugs

Residents in Phase 1A, 1B, and 1C may make appointments for the required doses via the CVS/Pharmacy app or by visiting the CVS COVID-19 website.

HILO LOCATIONS

555 Kilauea Avenue , Hilo HI 96720

(808) 935-9075

(808) 933-8555

111 E. Puainako Street, Hilo HI 96720

(808) 959-4508

391 E. Makaala Street, Hilo HI 96720

(808) 920-8606

KAILUA-KONA LOCATIONS

75-5995 Kuakini Highway – Suite 513b , Kailua-Kona HI 96740

(808) 329-9012

(808) 9329-1632

78-6831 Ali’i Drive – Suite 300, Kailua-Kona HI 96740

(808) 322-6627

74-5455 Makala Boulevard, Kailua-Kona HI 96740

(808) 329-7905

PAHALA LOCATION

96-3163 Pikaka Street, Pahala HI 96777

(808) 928-6252

PAHOA LOCATION

15-1454 Kahakai Boulevard, Pahoa HI 96775

(808) 965-3144

Department of Health

Beginning April 5, the Hawaii District Health Office is vaccinating residents 18 years and older (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson), as well as those in Phase 1A, 1B, 1C, and 2.

Residents may register by completing an online survey here or by calling (808) 300-1120, Monday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hamakua Kohala Health

Beginning April 5, Hamakua Kohala Health is vaccinating residents 16 years and older (Pfizer) and 18 years and older (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson).

To make an appointment in Honokaa, call (808) 775-7204.

To make an appointment in Kapa’au, call (808) 889-6236.

Click here for more information.

Hilo Medical Center

Beginning April 5, residents 16 years and older (Pfizer) may register here.

Each person needs their own email address to start the process. Caregivers and family members are encouraged to help their kupuna schedule an appointment at any one of the hubs on island.

For those who need additional computer assistance, Hilo Medical Center’s helpline is available at (808) 932-3000 — press 8 for help.

Click here for more information.

Kaiser Permanente

Beginning April 5, Kaiser Permanente is vaccinating residents in Phase 1A, 1B, 1C, and 2. This includes individuals 18 years and older (Moderna).

Kaiser is open to non-members. Click here to generate a membership number before scheduling an appointment online.

Kona Community Hospital

Beginning April 5, KCH Vaccine Clinic is vaccinating residents 16 years and older (Pfizer).



Call (808) 322-4451 to make an appointment. The clinic is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Do not leave voicemails — they will not be returned.

Click here for more information.

KTA Super Stores

Beginning April 5, KTA is vaccinating residents 18 years and older (Moderna), including those in Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C.

Due to the high demand, there is a waiting list. Those on the list will be contacted to schedule an appointment when the vaccine is available.

You can sign up for the COVID-19 Vaccination Waiting List by pharmacy location.

Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital

Beginning April 5, Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital is vaccinating residents 16 years and older (Pfizer), including those in Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C.

Call QNHCN at (808) 881-4668 to make an appointment or email QNHCHVaccine@queens.org.

Click here for more information.

Safeway

Safeway Stores are now open to the public for COVID vaccines to residents in Phase 1A, 1B, and 1C.

Click here to make in-store appointments.

HILO LOCATION

381 E. Makaala Street

Hilo, HI 96720

(808) 399-3800

KAILUA-KONA LOCATION