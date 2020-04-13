Big Island teen in need of bone marrow transplant gets birthday celebration

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many celebrations have been canceled or put on hold due to COVID-19, but for some, a little bit of creativity has made an even better experience.

That was the case for now 18-year-old Jaden Ah Mow, who’s a senior at Kamehameha-Hawaii. Jaden was recently diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia and is in need of a bone marrow transplant. Because he has a compromised immune system, and with social distancing in place, Jaden’s friends and family on Oahu where he’s getting treatment, as well as people who don’t even know him from the community, including comedian Augie T, held a caravan to celebrate — waving signs and sending aloha to him on his balcony.

“It honestly meant a lot,” Jaden said. “I know that to be a match thing was getting big within the islands but I wasn’t aware of how much of an impact it really had and how much it had spread. Being able to actually visualize that with all of the cars coming. I was like, oh jeez, this is kind of real.”

To see if you can help Jaden or anyone else in need of a donor, you can do so from the comfort and safety of your own couch.

You can register at BeTheMatch.org.