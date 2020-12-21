Big Island STEM Community builds UV light mask sanitizer device to help first responders

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A group of experts at Hawaii STEM Community Care (HSCC) designed an ultraviolet mask irradiator device, enabling Big Island first responders to sanitize and reuse N95 masks.

The idea to develop an irradiator, a device that uses gamma radiation to kill germs, on masks was proposed by Christian Wong, the Director of Hawaii Science and Technology Museum. Wong is also a Hawaii County firefighter. He says he took inspiration from a similar device created by the South Fork Fire Rescue team in Colorado.

“In the spirit of community readiness and the concern of COVID-19 induced PPE

shortages that could place our first responders at risk, we envisioned a solution that

allows valuable N95 masks to be reused,” Wong said. “There were examples of such devices online

but we needed to arrive at a device that would meet our expectations on usability and

safety.”

The HSCC team says they went through great pains to arrive at the final design. The prototypes had to be tested to ensure proper decontamination and ease of use.

“Our design process took some time due to several key requirements we needed to

address,” HSCC team lead and Executive Director Doug Simmons said. “We required validation of the decontamination effectiveness, understanding of minimum exposure times, assurance of safe operation and performance optimization. Since each unit has over a hundred components, building two dozen was a labor-intensive task.”

The irradiator device is portable and can be set on top of a shelf or desk. HSCC says the device is capable of deactivating microbes on an N95 mask in 10 minutes. The process for decontamination involves suspending a used mask in the unit, closing and latching the UV chamber door and activating a switch. After 10 minutes, HSCC says unit automatically switches off and the N95 mask is ready for safe reuse.

HSCC adds that due to the limited amount of irradiator units, priority will be given to Big Island healthcare facilities that are experiencing N95 mask shortages.