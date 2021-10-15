Big Island mayor expands outdoor gathering limits as part of loosened COVID restrictions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth on Friday loosened COVID restrictions in response to the stabilization of cases and the easing pressure on hospitals.

The amended emergency rule expands outdoor gatherings to 25 people for the general public and 50 people for organized recreational activities at county facilities. Indoor gatherings remain limited to 10.

In late August, social gatherings were reduced to 10 people outdoors, though members of a single residence were not restricted.

The use of all county pavilions is also granted pending proper permits for use. Tents and canopies at all county parks and beaches are acceptable once again.

Organizations that wish to host larger events may submit special event requests, which are decided by the County of Hawaiʻi Civil Defense Administration and the Office of the Mayor.

“Because of the diligent work of everyone throughout our communities to slow the spread and keep our numbers down, we can now safely welcome our keiki and their families back to our fields and open-air gymnasiums once again,” Roth said in a statement. “We’re encouraging every team and league on the island to work with us so that we can not only allow for practice and games but also for spectators so that our keiki can have the support systems they need for their success.”

Roth encourages all organized recreational programs to apply for special events permits to allow for spectators.