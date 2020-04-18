Big Island issues rule on allowing ocean access from certain parks for exercise, fishing, restroom, shower facilities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim issued a rule on Friday which allows ocean access from certain County parks for outdoor exercise, fishing for food, and the use of restroom and shower facilities.

The Mayor’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 2 stipulates that the following beach parks will be made available daily from 7:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m., for the purposes of direct access to and from the ocean and shoreline in order to engage in outdoor exercise, fishing for and gathering food, and use of restroom and shower facilities:

Kahalu‘u Beach Park

Magic Sands Beach Park

Wai‘aha Bay Beach Park (Honl’s)

Kawaihae Canoe Area

Honoli‘i Beach Park

Kaipalaoa Landing Beach Park

Bayfront Beach Park

Reed’s Bay Beach Park

Lili‘uokalani Gardens

The following park restroom facilities will be opened daily from 7:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.:

Mo‘oheau Bus Terminal – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lincoln Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bayfront Soccer Fields – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Veterans Cemetery No. 2 – 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

‘Alae Cemetery – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shipman Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kurtistown Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kailua Park (Old A/Maka‘eo) beach only – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waikoloa Pu‘u Nui Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waimea Park tennis courts only – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area – 24 hours

Park facilities that are not listed in the rule remain closed, and reservations for these parks and recreational facilities are canceled through April 30, 2020.

The rule notes that County cemeteries, including veterans’ cemeteries administered by the County, remain open for visitation during standard hours. Pana‘ewa Equestrian Center remains open only for persons with valid horse stall rental agreements, who are actively boarding a horse at the facility.

Rule No. 2 is to be read in conjunction with the Third Supplementary Proclamation issued on March 23, 2020, which directs people to stay at home, with exemptions for essential businesses and operations, and persons engaged in permitted activities. Social distancing requiring maintaining six feet of physical separation from other persons is stipulated in the Proclamation, along with limiting any gathering of more than 10 people.

For further information, please contact Civil Defense at 935-0031.