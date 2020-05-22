Big Island inmates produce 920 cloth masks for those in need

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Inmates on the Big Island made 920 cloth masks for those in need in the community.

The Department of Public Safety said that Thursday, May 21, marked the final day of distribution. The masks were made with materials donated by the Hawaii Island community.

These inmates are in the Hawaii Community Correctional Center and the Kulani Correctional Facility sewing program.

(Photo Courtesy of Department of Public Safety)

“The men assisted in choosing what organizations the masks would be delivered to and worked hard to quickly finish sewing them so they could be delivered to community organizations this week. They are thankful to be given an opportunity to use their recently learned sewing skills to give something positive back to the community,” said Kulani Warden Wanda Craig.

The masks were delivered to these agencies:

(Photo Courtesy of Department of Public Safety) – Thursday’s donation drop-offs were at Legacy Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Hope Services Hawaii and Queen Liliuokalani Children’s Center.

Inmates in the sewing program at the two Hawaii island facilities and at the Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) are producing as many as 4,000 masks a day for sale through HCI. HCI is confidently estimating that the program will be able to produce more than 300,000 masks for sale across the state by the end of June.

HCI is taking orders for cloth masks from state agencies and the public. Hawaii Correctional Industries can be reached at 808-677-6638 or by email at psd.hawaiici@hawaii.gov.

