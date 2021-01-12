Big Island hospital says you can call to make vaccination appointments

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Another Hawaii hospital is now scheduling vaccinations for kupuna 75 years and up. Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital on the Big Island lists those in Phase 1-B and says they can call to make an appointment.

Officials say those under 1-B include:

Kupuna 75 and older

First responders

Other essential workers including corrections officers, teachers and U.S. Postal Service employees

The North Hawaii Community Hospital says, the public can call (808)-881-4668 to make an appointment to get vaccinated.

Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to kupuna 75 and up starting on Friday, Jan. 15. Participants can complete an online appointment request form to start the process.

KHON2 asked the Department of Health about how to sign-up as the state plans for mass vaccinations on Oahu. A spokesman tells us, methods by which kupuna and frontline essential workers can register will be shared once details are ironed-out.

Healthcare workers and residents in long-term care facilities have already been getting vaccinated. Ilima at Leihano senior living community held its first clinic on Monday, Jan. 11. 90-year-old Helen Yano said, she did it not only for herself but for those around her.

“I’m worried about everyone here. And our director has been very, very cautious during this period of COVID. And we have not had any patient with COVID,” said Yano.

Yano tells KHON2, during the process they had a video presentation with health officials explaining the vaccine. Participants had to wait for about 15 minutes to see if they were okay after receiving the shot.

“There is a side effect. My arm is a little heavy. I’m having a little difficulty lifting it. but I think it’s working,” she said.

Yano says, she is hoping to get into Tier 3 after this experience.

“I would like to see a point where we could have our family visiting us by having lunch or dinner with us, it would be nice,” Yano said.