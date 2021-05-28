Big Island to end COVID-19 testing for Trans-Pacific arrivals as it sees more fully vaccinated travelers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County will end its post-arrival COVID-19 testing for Trans-Pacific travelers indefinitely on Tuesday, June 1.

Changes will take effect at both the Hilo International Airport and the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport.

The decision to end the testing program was a result of the increase in vaccinated travelers: an average of more than 75% of Trans-Pacific arrivals are fully vaccinated.

Travelers are still expected to follow the state’s Safe Travels program, which includes a pre-travel test for all Trans-Pacific travelers.

The testing program was originally scheduled to end on May 10 but was extended through a partnership with the hospitality industry.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity on behalf of our hospitality industry in their effort to extend our post-arrival testing program,” Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth said in a statement. “However, with the amount of fully vaccinated travelers landing on our island, airport testing no longer seems necessary for the health and safety of our island. Instead, we hope to work with our industry partners to make their individual destinations the safest places that they can be in order to keep our communities safe.”