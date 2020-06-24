Big Island Department of Water takes in-person appointments for selected services

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Water on the Big Island will take in-person appointments starting July 1.
Appointments can be made to start a new water service, or get help with an existing water account or other in-person assistance.
In person bill payment is still not available through July 1.
- To make an appointment, please call:
- Customer Service: Hilo: (808) 961-8060
- Waimea: (808) 887-3030
- Kona: (808) 322-0600
- Engineering Division: (808) 961-8070
All customers will answer a short questionnaire about their health, apply provided hand sanitizer and wear a face covering.
