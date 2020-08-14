Beware scammers posing as contact tracers

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Beware of scammers that are posing as contact tracers.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense says that real contact tracers will contact you if you’ve been in close contact with anyone that tests positive for COVID, but they will never ask for your financial information.

Here are the facts about legitimate contact tracers:

Contact tracers will help you understand your risk for infecting others.

They may ask questions about the places you’ve been and the people you’ve spent time with.

They will ask you to monitor yourself for symptoms and also stay in touch with you to provide advice if you develop symptoms.

They will never ask for a credit card number.

