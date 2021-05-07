Big Island adds another extension to post-arrival COVID-19 testing for Trans-Pacific travelers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island is adding another extension its post-arrival COVID-19 testing program for Trans-Pacific travelers for up to 90 days.

Post-arrival tests will only be mandatory for travelers who are not fully vaccinated, provided that there’s proof and that the final vaccination date has been at least 14 days prior to arrival.

The program has seen a recent uptick in positive cases, which has prompted the island’s hospitality industry to seek partnerships to further fund the testing program.

The program was slated to end on May 10, a day before the State transitions to its new inter-island vaccine exemption program. However, airport testing for Trans-Pacific travelers will continue to focus on those who cannot provide proof of vaccination.

“We are extremely grateful to our hospitality industry for taking the initiative to seek partnerships in a greater effort to keep our island safe,” said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth. “The level of care and aloha we’ve seen on our island over the past year continues to astound me. Every time there has been a cause for concern for our County, there have been vested community members and organizations there to do whatever it takes to keep our communities safe, and that is why we have been one of the best in the Nation at slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

Big Island will continue the program until the State’s vaccination exemption program rolls out for Trans-Pacific travelers, which is anticipated in summer.