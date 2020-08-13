Bid for rare baseball card is up to $1.45 million

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From old records to antiques, the pandemic has brought a renewed interest in collectibles, and that includes baseball cards.

A lot of folks are cleaning out their closets, hoping to make a big profit off of those rookie cards.

In fact, one card is about to make a former Hawaii man very rich.

A rare signed rookie baseball card of Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout is up for bid, with the top offer now set at $1.45 million.

The 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects card is owned by sports betting consultant “Vegas Dave”, who is originally from Pearl City.

He says Trout is one of the best players in the history of the game, and that’s why there is interest in the card, even at the high price.

“It’s the first auction where the baseball card’s minimum bid is a million dollars. Like, the other cards for Lebron and the other Mike Trout was like a $100,000 dollar bid. This opened at one million. It’s never happened before. There’s already been 10 bids,” Vegas Dave said.

Vegas Dave didn’t find this card in a 5 dollar pack at random. He bought the card from a Taiwanese collector for $400,000, a heavy investment.

Bids close on Aug 22.

