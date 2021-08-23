‘Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ will permanently close on Tuesday due to COVID surge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will permanently close at the end of the day on Tuesday, August 24, due to the worsening COVID situation.

The City announced on Monday that all gatherings on Oahu will be scaled back to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Those changes go into effect on Wednesday.

Ticket holders for a future date may attend at any time on Tuesday, as long as they are either fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID test result received within the last 48 hours.

All unused tickets for Wednesday and onward will be refunded to the original payment method within the next 30 days. Refunds will be issued automatically.

