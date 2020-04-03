Beware of scammers amid COVID-19 crisis

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Recent alerts has the Kauai Police Department urging residents and businesses to be aware of potential scams.

Scammers are taking advantage of the current global COVID-19 crisis to steal money and personal information.

Among the most recent scams, according to information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), are fake Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) emails and websites. Scammers are claiming to offer information about COVID-19 and are asking victims to click on links that deliver malware to a computer to steal information.

Phishing emails have also become more prevalent, including those from scammers pretending to be official entities asking for things like charitable donations, offering airline carrier refunds, as well as fake cures and fake testing kits for the virus. This includes recent texts from scammers claiming to have offers for Costco members.

Government agencies are not sending unsolicited emails seeking private information in order to send money.

Beware of anyone who is selling products that claim to help cure COVID-19, including sanitizing products and Personal Protective Equipment.

Residents are reminded to use the following scam prevention tips: