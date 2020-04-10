Beware of utility billing scam, says Hawaii Gas

HONOLULU – Hawaii Gas is warning all Hawaii residents to be aware of COVID related utility billing scam targeting consumers.

Hawaii Gas says that it has received reports of scam phone calls that are requesting payments on gas bills or risk being shut off. Hawaii Gas is committed to supporting customers through this COVID crisis and will not be stopping gas service through at least April 30th.

Hawaii Gas says that it does not call to collect payments over the phone. If a customer believes they have received a call of this nature, the customer should hang up and call us directly.

Customers who are experiencing financial difficulties are encouraged to call the Hawaii Gas to discuss payment plan options.

Customers can contact our offices by phone Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the following numbers: