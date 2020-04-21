Better Business Bureau warns: Beware text scam during pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A text scam is targeting people’s fears during the pandemic.

The Better Business Bureau is warning about a phishing text message that says the recipient has been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

In the message it asks the user to click on a link.

BBB says don’t click, download or open anything from an anonymous sender as it’s likely an attempt to gain access to your personal information or install malware.

If you have any questions you can call your healthcare provider.