Bellagio prepares to reopen: An inside look

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After being closed for months, Las Vegas hotels are reopening their doors this week.

As expected, things will look at lot different.

Joe Moeller takes us inside the Bellagio to see some of the changes there.

“If you click on room key, you can generate a digital key you go to the room lock, put it up to the door, it goes green and you will open the door,” explained VP of hotel operations Andy Meese.

Bellagio guests can expect a new experience.

Skip the check-in line and use your phone to get to your room.

New plexiglass dividers will be seen at every desk you see an employee.

“The interaction with our team members will be equally impactful but touchless,” added Meese.

Hotel guests will have their temperature taken when they enter the property.

The hotel rooms will cap out at 30 percent capacity and the casino will cap out at 50 percent.

“We got plexiglass at every table game,” said VP of administration John Flynn. “Right behind me we have handwashing stations so we have those designed, developed and installed here at all of our casinos.”

All employees will be wearing masks and seating will be limited in the casino as well.

The changes don’t stop in the hotel lobby or hotel rooms. There are also changes at restaurant you will do everything on your phone from adding yourself to a waitlist to looking at the menu.

“As a company throughout MGM resorts international the format you see here will be the same to make sure our guests will have a consistent experience,” said the restaurant representative.

Seating inside restaurants will be spread out and tables will be cleaned and sanitized between every seating.

Another sign you will see throughout is this table as has been sanitized for your convenience we think this is a nice touch.

In the conservatory you will see markers for social distancing.

Bellagio plans to open Thursday at 10 a.m., New York New York and MGM open at 11.