Bed, Bath, and Beyond to close 200 stores nationwide

(Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing Bed, Bath, and Beyond to permanently close two hundred stores.

The closings will take place over the next two years. The company says that the action will save between 250 and 350 million dollars a year.

It has not said which of the 200 stores will be closing yet.

Bed, Bath, and Beyond has just one store in Hawaii, which is located in Aiea at Pearlridge Center.

