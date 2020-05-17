Beaches packed on first day restrictions are lifted

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Honolulu beaches reopened Saturday after almost two months of limited beach access due to COVID-19.

Honolulu resident Audrey Apfel said she was so excited when she heard the news she wanted to rush to the beach right away. When she got to Waikiki beach early Saturday morning, she said she wasn’t disappointed.

“I got good parking and it kind of looks back to normal…Come out and enjoy the beach! It’s beautiful out here,” Apfel said.

Saturday marks the first day beach restrictions, put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, were lifted since March 19.

Many residents jumped at the chance to relax on the sand and take in some sun.

Nuuanu resident Regan Rosdil took her family out to Waikiki Beach for the day.

“We packed a little food bag and brought all of our stuff. We packed last night and headed on down,” Rosdil said.

Greg Gaug headed to Kailua beach with his wife and two kids. He said having the beaches reopen is encouraging.

“Getting to the beach, for a lot of families, is getting back to normal, which is great,” Gaug said.

According to Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Honolulu county beaches are open during daylight hours until further notice.

Maui and Kauai counties also lifted beach restrictions but for limited pilot programs that will last until May 30th.

Hawaii county beaches are open for exercise only.

Beachgoers may hang out with members of their own household in groups no larger than 10.

People must practice social distancing with all others.

Beaches are closed at night.

All other state and city rules regarding quarantine and other restrictions remain in effect.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the Honolulu Police Department will enforce the law.

“There will be enforcement where necessary with, initially, warnings and then citations and then arrests. But it’s going to be harder to do this as we thaw out our community. And there will be many more people doing things with modifications so it’s gonna be hard to enforce everywhere .”

Caldwell said he hopes people will act responsibly with the larger community in mind.

With beaches packed, and high surf advisories on north and west facing shores, lifeguards had their work cut out for them Saturday.

Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued more than 266 people and took more than 13,168 preventative actions across Oahu.

The Ocean Safety spokesperson wanted to remind beachgoers to be smart and not take any risks when heading out to the beach.