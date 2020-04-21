Live Now
BBB Scam Alert: Small Businesses, Don’t Fall for This Phony SBA Grant Offer

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Small business owners are getting hit with a lot of information and making tough decisions on how to survive the COVID-19 crisis. Emails are coming in from every direction about local, state, and federal government relief loans.

They’re also sifting through advice on how to keep employees, maintaining a safe work environment, and tips on how to stay cyber secure online. Phony SBA grant offers are flooding businesses’ inbox, social media, and phone, and it’s easy to mistake a scam for a real offer.

Roseann Freitas, Marketplace Manager at Better Business Bureau of Hawaii, joined us with some tips to keep your business safe. For more information, click here.

