Battleship Missouri Memorial reopening Mighty Mo on Dec. 16

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Battleship Missouri Memorial will reopen the Mighty Mo starting on Wednesday, Dec. 16, while implementing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) health guidelines.

The Battleship Missouri — better known as Mighty Mo — will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. except Christmas and New Years Day, the Memorial announced on Dec. 10.

Staff at Pearl Harbor will be regularly sanitizing high-touch areas, commonly used spaces and other surfaces throughout the site. Sanitizing stations are also being placed around the ship for guests to use.

“We really want to stress that the health and wellbeing of our guests are of the utmost importance, which is why we are asking visitors to follow basic CDC guidelines upon arrival, including wearing a face mask and maintaining physical distance,” said Mike Carr, President and CEO of the Battleship Missouri Memorial. “We’ve implemented operational changes and are providing static tours to safely engage with guests about the history, firepower and legacy of the Mighty Mo. Guests are also welcomed to independently explore the USS Missouri.”

Guests can walk through the “Of Silhouettes and Ash” exhibit, which showcases artifacts from the atomic bombings of August, 1945.

A newly remodeled Kamakazi exhibit is located on the Second Deck and commemorates the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

For reservations, call 808-455-1600 or click here.