Battleship Missouri Memorial hosts Veterans Day sunrise ceremony virtually

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Battleship Missouri Memorial held a virtual sunrise ceremony for Veterans Day. The ceremony honored veterans, both past and present, who served with valor to protect America’s freedoms.

The Veterans Day ceremony has been held on the iconic World War II ship before, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event was conducted without guests in attendance.

The ceremony paid a special tribute to America’s World War II Veterans, the Greatest Generation, by honoring the more than 16 million men and women who served during the war. World War II officially came to an end on September 2, 1945, when Imperial Japan surrendered to the Allied Forces on the decks of the USS Missouri while anchored in Tokyo Bay.

“We offer our eternal gratitude to all of our veterans who have served, sacrificed, and fought on battlefields around the world. We especially dedicate this year’s Veterans Day ceremony to the memory, honor and bravery of our World War II veterans,” said Michael Carr, President and CEO of the USS Missouri Memorial Association, caretaker of the Battleship Missouri Memorial.

The virtual ceremony also featured a joint Armed Forces color guard, music by the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Band Paradise Brass, a rifle salute and a performance of Amazing Grace on bagpipes.

A keynote address by Hawaii Congressman-elect and veteran Kai Kahele was also featured.

