Baseballism CEO and Punahou alum Travis Chock battles to keep business alive while urging fans to ‘Stay Home’

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Baseballism President and CEO Travis Chock, a 2001 Punahou graduate, was ready for the company’s best year yet.

It’s been seven years since Chock started the baseball lifestyle brand, and $20 million in revenue was targeted for the 2020 fiscal year.

“I started this with three of my college teammates out a garage. The American Dream story. No handouts from anybody, just a boy from Makiki that had an idea and just went with it and put everything into it and 2020 was supposed to be out best year,” Chock told KHON2’s Rob DeMello. “On pace to do 20 percent growth from last year. Everything was going great, we were on top of the world.”

Baseballism is based in Portland, Ore., but has 37 stores across the country, mostly in locales next to Major League Baeball stadiums. As COVID-19 threw the world a curveball that not many were prepared for financially, it caused the company to lay off 70 of its employees.

“That was the hardest part. We had to lay off 70 employees. None of them did anything wrong,” Chock said. “They’re good people, one of them just had a kid. But in order to save the company, sometimes you just gotta close the hatch and make sure that the whole ship doesn’t sink.”

For now, sales are exclusively online on the company’s website. Due to Baseballism’s pre-existing following, which includes nearly 1 million fans on Facebook and half a million Instagram followers, the brand hasn’t missed a beat.

“The bright spot is, our people and our followers have rallied around us and online sales are up 65 percent right now. That’s big for us,” Chock said. “I know a lot of brands, that’s not the case for them right now so we’re fortunate to have a good fanbase. That means a lot to us and we’re glad we have this baseball community because we think baseball people are some of the best people on earth and that’s what this company is built on.”

In addition to current inventory, Chock and the rest of the company aren’t afraid to step up to the plate in times of need. During the summer and fall of 2018, it put together a fundraiser for hurricane relief in Hawaii through a select set of merchandise.

The company’s latest initiative is the ‘Stay Home’ collection that will aid in the fight against COVID-19, with proceeds going towards N95 masks in hospitals.

“I have a lot of friends that are in the medical industry, a lot of nurses, a lot of doctors, and they’re telling me how bad things are,” Chock said. “We just made a logo to show our social media followers ‘Hey, this thing’s real.’ We got together and said ‘How can we do something good with this shirt? Do something good with the design?’ We decided to donate all the profits to find medical masks for the people that need it and healthcare workers on the frontline.

“We just think we’re all in this together so the sooner we can get rid of this thing, the sooner baseball’s back and the sooner everything can kind of be back to normal. That’s what we’re hoping for.”