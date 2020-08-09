Bars ordered to close after operating during Mayor’s order to close

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Liquor Commission Investigators cited several bars and ordered them to close on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 8.

The Aloha Beer Company and the Wakiki Brewing Company will be allowed to re-open after the 24 hour closure, but only for the purpose of retail/off premises consumption sales.

Other places that were also cited and ordered to close were Di’s Karaoke, Hibiscus Club, 8 Fat Fat 8, Aqua Lounge, Club Blue Star, Club Wave, Emerald City and Club Bonita.

This was the Honolulu Liquor Commission’s first enforcement actions taken under the Mayor’s Emergency Order 2020-23.

There were a number of other locations observed open, however due to time it took to take action at each location, investigators were unable to reach them before they closed at 10 p.m.

