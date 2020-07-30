Bar owners oppose plans to shutdown industry for nearly a month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu mayor said a proposed three-week shut down of bars could give inspectors with the Honolulu Liquor commission and police the time to prepare to better enforce COVID-19 rules at bars, but owners who are already struggling financially strongly disagree.

An open letter signed by six bar owners in Honolulu call the possible bar closures “arbitrary, capricious and discriminatory” against them.

Judy Foster Long owns Anyplace Cocktail Lounge and she was one of the business owners who wrote the letter to Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

Long said, “It’s not like the five or six of us are the only responsible bar owners out there. You have to be extremely responsible to last in this business for so long. You have liquor liability and all the other rules and regulations.”

Mayor Caldwell said the order reached the Hawaii Governor David Ige’s desk. Gov. Ige said he was in favor of the closures during a Wednesday, July 29, press conference.

“We got an agreement from the DOH that they support the order,” Mayor Caldwell said. “The governor has received the order. I have not received it back yet, so it is not in effect. But we want to get it back as soon as possible so we can implement it and close bars for three weeks.”

In the request, Mayor Caldwell asks to include an amendment to stop liquor sales at restaurants and gastropubs by 10 p.m.

The tougher rules on bars come as two Honolulu bars were traced to at least a dozen COVID-19 cases. Two other bars in Honolulu had already faced a 24-hour shutdown by the Honolulu Liquor Commission after inspectors found multiple violations that included overcrowding, lack of social distancing and face coverings.

The co-owner of Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room, Timothy Golden, said that not all bar environments are cramped and dark. He said many are making changes to give more space for customers to socially distance.

Golden said, “There are a lot of establishments that are doing really good things–that are trying their best to follow all the rules and unfortunately right now, I think everybody is getting lumped together.”

Neighboring business owner Christopher Self, who runs Bevy in SALT at Our Kakaako, said he would rather see the Department of Health inspect locations and use existing measures such as the placard system for restaurants.

Self said, “I think that would be the best-case scenario. We have two different divisions looking out for COVID compliance. You have the Department of Health and also have supplemental assistance by the liquor commission.”

While the bar closures in Honolulu are still pending for the governor’s approval, Caldwell is stepping back on a proposed mask mandate.

On Tuesday, July 28, Mayor Caldwell said that people should wear a face-covering even while jogging.

He pivoted the following day.

“After sitting down with the Department of Health and also hearing from our medical panel, the recommendation is that we roll this back a bit,” Mayor Caldwell said. “That there’s no medical reason to justify wearing a face-covering when you’re outside far apart.”

Mayor Caldwell is also making revisions to a mandate to reduce groups of gatherings to 10 people. They plan to include exemptions for little league sports and spectators.

