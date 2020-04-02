Bank of Hawaii waiving certain fees in light of COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bank of Hawaii has taken additional steps to help minimize the financial impact of the COVID‐19 pandemic for customers.

Through June 30, 2020, the bank will temporarily suspend the following:

· ATM surcharge fees for all ATM users. The bank is also waiving ATM fees for Bank of Hawaii debit cardholders who use their cards at non-Bank of Hawaii ATMs in the U.S. and Territories.

· Early withdrawal penalties for Time Deposit Accounts, or CDs. Waiving this fee allows customers of business and consumer CDs (including Individual Retirement Accounts) to utilize funds held in a CD without paying a penalty for accessing the account prior to maturity.

Thirty Bank of Hawaii branches across the state of Hawaii and the West Pacific region remain open to serve the community. The bank will temporarily close its in-store Mililani Branch at Times Supermarket (95-1249 Meheula Pkwy.) at the close of business day at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 4. To continue serving the Mililani community, and in a larger space, Bank of Hawaii will re-open its Mililani Branch (95-221 Kipapa Drive Ste. 1120) on Monday, April 6. Mililani Branch will keep the same hours as the rest of its branches:

· Kūpuna hour: Mondays-Saturdays: 9 to 10 a.m.

· General hours:

o Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

o Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.