Bank of Hawaii Waikiki branch employee tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Bank of Hawaii confirmed on Sunday, August 9, that a Waikiki branch employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the company, the employee had no close contact with customers. It adds that any employees determined to have close contact with the employee will be tested and asked to self-quarantine.

BOH says that the employee last worked on Friday, August 7, and typically works from 7:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. The company was notified of the result on August 8.

The Waikiki branch will remain open, the company said, as it was deep cleaned by a professional sanitation service on Saturday, August 8.

Since July 6, all customers and clients entering a BOH branch or facility have been required to wear face masks since July 6.

