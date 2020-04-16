Bank of Hawaii temporarily adjusting call center hours

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bank of Hawaii is announcing a temporary change to its Call Center hours in an effort to reduce wait times during the COVID-19 situation. Effective, Saturday, April 18, Bank of Hawaii’s Call Center, normally operating 24/7, will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. HST daily until further notice.

This change is due to very light call volume during overnight hours, and will allow the bank to add call center agents to its daytime shifts to accommodate customers at home during the day.

Lost or stolen card inquiries will continue to be handled 24/7. Customers may follow the prompts on the phone as directed.

The bank encourages customers, if possible, to avoid calling during its heaviest call times between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Customers may use its online, mobile and ATM options for many banking services, including viewing balances/transactions, changing addresses, depositing checks, etc.

Bank of Hawaii continues to assess its branch status based on community need. Effective Monday, April 20, the bank will re-open Keeaumoku Branch (at 1451 S. King Street) in Honolulu; it will keep the same hours as the rest of its branches:

· Kūpuna hour: Monday-Friday: 8 to 9 a.m. / Saturdays: 9 to 10 a.m.

· General hours:

o Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

o Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For a complete listing of availability and hours, click here.