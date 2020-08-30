Bank of Hawaii Moiliili Branch employee tests positive for coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bank of Hawaii confirmed on Aug. 30 that an employee at its Moiliili Branch location has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bank of Hawaii was notified of the test result on Aug. 29, and the Moiliili branch was professionally cleaned that day.

The staffer last worked on Friday, Aug. 21.

Any employees determined to have close contact will be tested and asked to self-quarantine.

The branch remains open for regular business hours.

All branch staff are required to pass a daily wellness check that includes a temperature check and answering a series of questions.

Employees are required to wear face masks as are customers.

