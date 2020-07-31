Bank of Hawaii employee tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bank of Hawaii has confirmed that a branch employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The DOH is the agency charged with conducting contact tracing, and will notify any individuals that the employee may have had close contact with. Out of an abundance of caution, all employees at Pearlridge Branch will be tested and back-up employees will staff the branch when it reopens.

The employee, who works at Bank of Hawaii’s Pearlridge Branch, last worked on Tuesday, July 28, and typically works from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The employee passed a daily wellness check (a health assessment questionnaire and temperature check) before entering the branch, which is required of all Bank of Hawaii employees working on site. Bank of Hawaii became aware of the test results this morning, July 31.

A professional sanitization service deep-cleaned and sanitized the branch Thursday evening, July 30. Pearlridge Branch will be closed from Friday, July 31, and reopen Monday, August 3.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, as an essential business, Bank of Hawaii has implemented stringent protocols in its branches and locations. All branch employees are required to wear face masks, practice and enforce social distancing, and queue customers six feet apart. All branches have been fortified with plexiglass barriers, social distancing signage and markers, and sanitation supplies. Hand-sanitizing solution is available for employees and customers. All customers and clients entering a BOH branch or facility have been required to wear face masks since July 6.

To further help minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus, all on-site employees follow cleaning procedures at the start and end of each day, in addition to the bank’s daily scheduled janitorial cleanings.

