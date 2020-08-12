Bank of Hawaii employee tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bank of Hawaii confirms that an employee at its Main Branch location in downtown Honolulu has tested positive for COVID-19. For the health and safety of the public, Bank of Hawaii’s policy is to notify the public of confirmed positive cases at all customer-facing locations.

The employee last worked on Friday, Aug. 7, and typically works from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bank of Hawaii became aware of the positive test result today, Aug. 12. The individual had no close contact with customers. Any employees determined to have close contact will be tested and asked to self-quarantine.

As a proactive measure, once Bank of Hawaii is notified of a potential case (and while an employee self-quarantines and consults their healthcare provider), the bank will hire a professional sanitization service to schedule a deep-cleaning and sanitization of that branch that may have been exposed to COVID-19. In this case, out of an abundance of caution, Main Branch was professionally sanitized after-hours on Tuesday, Aug. 11, prior to the case being confirmed on Aug. 12. Main Branch opened this morning as scheduled.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, as an essential business, Bank of Hawaii has implemented stringent protocols in its branches and locations. All branch employees are required to pass a daily wellness check (a health assessment questionnaire and temperature check) before entering the branch, which is required of all Bank of Hawaii employees working on site. Employees also wear face masks, practice and enforce social distancing, and queue customers six feet apart. All branches have been fortified with plexiglass barriers, social distancing signage and markers, and sanitation supplies. Hand-sanitizing solution is available for employees and customers. All customers and clients entering a BOH branch or facility have been required to wear face masks since July 6.

To further help minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus, all on-site employees follow cleaning procedures at the start and end of each day, in addition to the bank’s daily scheduled janitorial cleanings.

