Bad US weather to blame for delayed coronavirus vaccine shipment to Hawaii

File – With sparse traffic on the road, snow and ice cover US 75 heading into downtown Dallas on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) is saying that the bad winter weather across the mainland United States caused a delay in the shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Hawaii.

Ten trays of the Pfizer vaccine — 9,750 doses — arrived as scheduled on Tuesday, Feb. 16, but a shipment of 14,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine that was also supposed to arrive on Tuesday has been delayed, the DOH said.

The Southern Plains region of the U.S. was hit particularly hard with bad weather and conditions are not likely to improve in the next couple of days — record-low temperatures are not forecast to go above freezing until Friday, Feb. 19.

It is not clear how the weather will impact shipments later in the week.

A DOH official said, Hawaii is slated to have 42,8000 doses delivered during the week of Monday, Feb. 15, with an additional 4,400 doses delivered directly to CVS Health/Longs Drugs.

Some vaccination clinics are being affected and appointments may be rescheduled, according to the DOH.