Back 2 School: Learning at Home town hall

Coronavirus

Sponsored by: Hilopaʻa Family to Family & theparentline.org.

Distance Learning Tips and help

  • Continuity of learning resources from DOE
  • Independent/private school resources
  • Mental health and crisis intervention
  • Support for parents

Hawaii Public School Ohana Help Desk
The Ohana Help Desk is a statewide initiative by the Hawaii State Department of Education to provide technology support to public school students and their parents as they transition to more opportunities for online and blended learning.

Call 808 643-DESK (3375) or click here.

Special Needs Advocacy, Information and Referral Organizations

Special Needs Conferences

SPIN 2020: Home Edition
Saturday, October 17, 2020
9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Via Zoom –  https://spinconference.org or call 586-8126

Footsteps to Transition Fair
Saturday October 24, 2020
9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Via Zoom – footstepstotransition.weebly.com

The Parent Line
A resource that will help you problem-solve parenting challenges and child and adolescent behavior. Call 526-1222 (Oahu), or 1-800-816-1222 (toll free) or click here for their website.

