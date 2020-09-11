Back 2 School: Learning at Home town hall

Sponsored by: Hilopaʻa Family to Family & theparentline.org.
Distance Learning Tips and help
- Continuity of learning resources from DOE
- Independent/private school resources
- Mental health and crisis intervention
- Support for parents
Hawaii Public School Ohana Help Desk
The Ohana Help Desk is a statewide initiative by the Hawaii State Department of Education to provide technology support to public school students and their parents as they transition to more opportunities for online and blended learning.
Call 808 643-DESK (3375) or click here.
Special Needs Advocacy, Information and Referral Organizations
- Hilopaʻa Family to Family, Inc.
- Leadership in Disabilities and Achievement of Hawaiʻi (LDAH)
- Special Parent Information Network (SPIN)
- Hawaiʻi Disability Rights Center
- Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741
- Immediate risk or harm: 832-3100 (Oahu) 1-800-753-6879 (neighbor islands)
Special Needs Conferences
SPIN 2020: Home Edition
Saturday, October 17, 2020
9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Via Zoom – https://spinconference.org or call 586-8126
Footsteps to Transition Fair
Saturday October 24, 2020
9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Via Zoom – footstepstotransition.weebly.com
The Parent Line
A resource that will help you problem-solve parenting challenges and child and adolescent behavior. Call 526-1222 (Oahu), or 1-800-816-1222 (toll free) or click here for their website.