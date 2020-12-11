Azeka Shopping Center hosts Toys for Tots drive-thru toy drive in Kihei

by: Web Staff

COURTESY: MAUI TOYS FOR TOTS

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Make a child’s holidays a little brighter by dropping off unwrapped toys to the 19th Annual Azeka Toy Drive for Maui Toys for Tots on Sunday, Dec. 13.

The drive is 9 a.m. To noon at the Azeka Shopping Center. It’s drive-thru this year due to the pandemic.

Donors are asked to wear their mask and stay inside the vehicle.

Donors will bet a loco moco from Nalu’s South Shore Grill while supplies last.

For more information visit azekashoppingcenter.com/event/drive-thru-toys-4-tots

Azeka Shopping Center is located at 1279-1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI 96753.

