Avalon Healthcare reports four COVID-related deaths at Hilo veterans home on Sept. 19

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Four residents have died with ties to COVID-19 at Hilo Medical’s Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, Avalon Healthcare reported on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Hawaii County Civil Defense reported Saturday morning that there were three deaths at the facility, but Avalon Healthcare later provided an update that confirmed one more death.
That number was reflected in the death toll, which now stands at 22.
Fifty-five residents are currently at the veterans home. Twenty-four are receiving care in the home’s COVID area.
Overall, 69 residents and 30 employees tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began.
