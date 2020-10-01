Avalon Health Care reports one COVID-related death at Hilo veterans home

The death toll at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home now stands at 25. To date, 70 residents and 34 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Avalon Health Care reported on Sept. 30 that one resident died at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. This brought the resident COVID-19 death toll to 27.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Forty-eight residents are currently at the veterans home and seven are receiving care in the home’s COVID area.

The managing company of the veterans home did, however, provide some good news.

Officials reported that a total of 38 residents and 33 employees recovered from the virus. The facility saw a total of 71 positive resident cases and 35 positive employee cases since the outbreak began at the facility.

Latest Stories on KHON2