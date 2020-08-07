August 6: 3,064 passengers, 41 flights

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On August 6, The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) reported that 3,064 people arrived in Hawaii.

Most of those coming into the state on Thursday included a total of 913 returning residents. There were 893 visitors. The remaining 1,258 were crew members, military, transit, those who are relocating to the state, and those exempt from the quarantine order.

The table below shows the number of people who arrived by air from out-of-state yesterday and does not include inter-island travel. The data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

Crew = flight crew members

Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren't leaving the airport

Military = military exempt personnel

Exempt = people who are exempt from the 14-day quarantine after receiving prior approval from the state

Relocate to Hawaii = people who are moving to Hawaii

Returning Resident = people who indicate on the DOT's form that they're returning residents

Visitor = people who are not in the above categories

The table below shows what the O’ahu visitors indicated as the purpose of their trip, and they can choose more than one.

