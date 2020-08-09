Aug. 9: 152 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 3,498

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reported 152 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 9. There are 147 on Oahu, three on the Big Island, one on Kauai, one on Maui. That brings the state total to 3,498.

2 new cases needed hospitalization. There were 37 new recoveries also reported, totaling 1,548 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 1,919 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County:131 (3)

Honolulu: 3111 (147)

Kauai: 48 (1)

Maui: 185 (1)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23

Required Hospitalization: 239 (2)

Deaths: 31

Released from isolation: 1548 (37)

On Oahu, Mililani/Waipio (96789) and Manoa/Makiki (96822) both go red with over 60 cases in the last 28 days.

On Maui, Kula/Wailea-Makena (96790) logs at least one case.

On Kauai, Kekala (96752) logs at least one case.

On Hawaii Island, Captain Cook/Ocean View/Honaunau (96704) logs at least one case.

