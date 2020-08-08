Aug. 8: One COVID-19 death, 231 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 3,346

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reported 231 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 8. There are 223 on Oahu, five on the Big Island and three on Maui. That brings the state total to 3,346.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Six new cases needed hospitalization. There were 44 new recoveries also reported, totaling 1511 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 1804 active cases in Hawaii.

A man from Oahu died yesterday. The state Department of Health says there are now 31 people who have died from COVID-19.

The Department of Health is asking anyone who visited Club 939 located at 939 Keeaumoku Street in Honolulu, from July 23-25 to let their doctor know because a club employee who was sick worked there on July 25.

Health investigators have been unable to identify all close contacts who potentially could have been exposed to COVID-19.

Mayor Caldwell has ordered public park and beaches and other high risk activities closed effective at midnight last night. All Oahu state parks, off-shore islands, and the Kaneohe sand bar are also closed. These State and County orders will be strictly enforced.

A previously reported death, of an elderly Oahu female on Aug. 5 has been removed from the death count. Her attending physician assessed she likely died from an underlying condition.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County:128 (5)

Honolulu: 2964 (233)

Kauai: 47

Maui: 184 (3)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23

Required Hospitalization: 199 (5)

Deaths: 31

Latest Stories on KHON2