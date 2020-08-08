Aug. 8: One COVID-19 death, 231 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 3,346

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reported 231 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 8. There are 223 on Oahu, five on the Big Island and three on Maui. That brings the state total to 3,346.
Six new cases needed hospitalization. There were 44 new recoveries also reported, totaling 1511 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 1804 active cases in Hawaii.
A man from Oahu died yesterday. The state Department of Health says there are now 31 people who have died from COVID-19.
The Department of Health is asking anyone who visited Club 939 located at 939 Keeaumoku Street in Honolulu, from July 23-25 to let their doctor know because a club employee who was sick worked there on July 25.
Health investigators have been unable to identify all close contacts who potentially could have been exposed to COVID-19.
Mayor Caldwell has ordered public park and beaches and other high risk activities closed effective at midnight last night. All Oahu state parks, off-shore islands, and the Kaneohe sand bar are also closed. These State and County orders will be strictly enforced.
A previously reported death, of an elderly Oahu female on Aug. 5 has been removed from the death count. Her attending physician assessed she likely died from an underlying condition.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
Hawaii County:128 (5)
Honolulu: 2964 (233)
Kauai: 47
Maui: 184 (3)
Pending/Unknown: 0
HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23
Required Hospitalization: 199 (5)
Deaths: 31
