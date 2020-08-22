Aug. 22: One new death reported; 284 new COVID-19 cases reported brings Hawaii state total to 6,356

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reported 284 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 22.

One person has died. Lt. Gov. Josh Green says the man was a 36-year-old frontline worker.

There are 259 on Oahu, 15 on the Big Island and 10 on Maui.

That brings the state total to 6,356.

40 new cases needed hospitalization. There were 35 new recoveries were also reported, totaling 2,107 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 4,202 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 192 (15)

Honolulu: 5,806 (259)

Kauai: 56

Maui: 279 (10)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23

Required Hospitalization: 3,377 (40)

Deaths: 47 (1)

Released from isolation: 2,107 (35)

