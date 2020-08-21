Aug. 20: Kauai District Health Office reports 2 more COVID-19 cases

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two more COVID-positive cases are reported by the Kauai District Health Office Thursday afternoon, Aug. 20.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

This brings the island’s total number of active cases to five. Kauai has a cumulative case total of 56.

Health officials say that both cases are adult male residents. The first was previously under quarantine as a close contact of an active case on the island. Officials are still investigating the infection source of the second patient, and say that there is no apparent travel link at this time.

All active cases are in isolation and all close contacts have been identified.

None of the cases have required hospitalization.

Latest Stories on KHON2