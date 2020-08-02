Aug. 2: 45 new COVID-19 cases reported brings state total to 2,242

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 2. There are 44 on Oahu and one on Maui. That brings the state total to 2,242.



The DOH reports that the COVID-19 count from this weekend is incomplete because of missing data from Clinical Laboratories of Hawaii. They say the data is missing temporarily.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park explains, “We are missing electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) data from one of the private clinical laboratories, from July 31 to today. This is likely a result of recent modifications in data reporting required by the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services. We have advised the affected laboratory to provide manual reporting of data until they’re able to correct the reporting issues. This is impacting our ability to quickly identify and investigate new persons with COVID-19 and to contact trace.”

DOH says it will likely need to update case numbers from Friday on.

Five new cases needed hospitalization. There were 25 new recoveries were also reported, totaling 1294 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 922 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 115

Honolulu: 1886 (45)

Kauai: 47

Maui: 171 (1)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23

Required Hospitalization: 199 (5)

Deaths: 26

Released from isolation: 1294 (25)

If you get COVID-19, click here to see what the Department of Health says you should do.

Best practices for businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic are posted online from the Department of Health. It includes what to do if someone in your company gets coronavirus. Click here.

