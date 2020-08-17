Aug. 16: Public Safety confirms 4 more inmates, 2 staff members at OCCC tested positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The number of positive coronavirus cases continues to grow at Oahu Community Correctional Center.

On Aug. 16, the Department of Public Safety reported that four more inmates and two more employees at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-positive inmates at the facility to 170, and 30 for employees.

The department is working with the Department of Health to mass test all inmates in each of the 19 individual housing units at OCCC. 50 results for inmates returned on Sunday–four were positive, and 46 were negative. Remaining inmates will be tested in the upcoming days.

As for staff results, 49 results also came back with two being positive for COVID-19 and 47 negative.

Corrections Division Staff Inmate HCCC 0 0 KCCC 0 0 MCCC 0 0 OCCC 30 170 HCF 1 0 KCF 0 0 WCCC 0 0 WCF 2 0 Sheriff Division 1 NA Total 34 170

