Aug. 16: 220 new COVID-19 cases reported brings state total to 5,042

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reported 220 new coronavirus cases on Aug. 16.

There are 201 cases on Oahu, 13 on Maui, and three on the Big Island.

The DOH reports that it took three cases from the counts due to updated informaiton. Those cases were from Maui, Big Island and Honolulu.

That brings the state total to 5,042.

Four new cases needed hospitalization.

There were 33 new recoveries were also reported, totaling 1841 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 3,161 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 145 (3)

Honolulu: 4,591 (201)

Kauai: 54

Maui: 226 (13)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23

Required Hospitalization: 283 (4)

Deaths: 40

Released from isolation: 1841 (33)

