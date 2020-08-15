Aug. 15: 284 new COVID-19 cases reported brings state total to 4,825

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reported 284 new coronavirus cases on Aug. 15.

There are 273 cases on Oahu, one on the Big Island, one on Kauai and seven in Maui county.



The DOH removed two cases from Hawaii because of updated information.



That brings the state total to 4,825.

Two new cases needed hospitalization. There were 52 new recoveries were also reported, totaling 1808 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 2,977 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 145 (1)

Honolulu: 4390 (273)

Kauai: 54 (1)

Maui: 213 (7)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23

Required Hospitalization: 279 (2)

Deaths: 40

Released from isolation: 1808 (52)

