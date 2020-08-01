Aug. 1: 87 new COVID-19 cases reported on Oahu brings state total to 2,197

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Oahu on Aug. 1. That brings the state total to 2,197.

15 new cases needed hospitalization. 26 new recoveries were also reported, totaling 1,269 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 902 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 115

Honolulu: 1842 (87)

Kauai: 47

Maui: 171

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23

Required Hospitalization: 194 (15)

Deaths: 26

Released from isolation: 1,269 (26)

