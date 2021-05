HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of people are arriving to the islands daily.

Officials want to make sure that travelers are complying with COVID-19 emergency rules.

Special agents from the Attorney General’s office conducted quarantine compliance checks at 10 hotels in Waikiki on Friday.

Officials say these checks are meant to educate travelers and to touch base during their quarantine periods.